BSP fails to open account in Maharashtra; removes state unit chief

New Delhi, Oct 24 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Thursday removed its Maharashtra unit chief as the party failed to open its account in the assembly elections. In a statement, BSP's in-charge of Maharashtra Ashok Siddharth said Suresh Sakre contested assembly polls from Nagpur (North) against the wishes of the party and did not campaign for other candidates. Sakre was defeated and the party too suffered, the statement said. The statement also referred to allegations that Sakre joined hands with rival parties and fielded weak BSP candidates in seats where the party had a strong base. Besides Maharashtra and Haryana, BSP had fielded candidates in various assembly bypolls but none of them won. PTI NAB RHL