BSP leader, nephew shot dead in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor, May 28 (PTI) A BSP leader and his nephew were shot dead by three assailants here on Tuesday, police said. The incident took place at around 2.30 pm when BSP leader Haji Ahsan (55) and his nephew Shadab (28) were sitting in their office, Circle Officer Najibabad Mahesh Kumar said. "One of the three assailants waited outside the office, while two moved in with a pistol hidden in a sweet box. They opened fire at Haji Ahsan and when his nephew tried to stop them, they was also shot at him. Both of them died," he said. "No personal enmity angle has emerged in the case so far. Teams have been formed to nab the killers and investigation is going on," he added. This is the third such attack against the workers of political parties after the announcement of Lok Sabha poll results. A close aide of newly elected Amethi MP Smriti Irani was shot dead on May 25. In Bulandshahr, Samajwadi Party leader and former MP Kamlesh Balmiki was found dead under mysterious circumstances at his home on Monday.