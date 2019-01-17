BSP leader Satish Mishra to attend TMC's Jan 19 rally

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) The Bahujan Samaj Party has confirmed that its senior leader Satish Chandra Mishra would attend the opposition rally convened by the Trinamool Congress in Kolkata Saturday, TMC sources said."We have just received confirmation from the BSP that its All India General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra will attend the opposition rally on January 19," a senior TMC leader said.With the BSP confirming its attendance, almost all major opposition parties the Congress, the NCP, the National Conference, the SP, the AAP, the DMK, the JD(S), and the TDP would participate in the rally, a TMC leader said.However, the Left parties led by the CPI(M) have decided not to attend the rally.TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier this week said senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge will represent his party.The TMC leadership has claimed in a tweet that Saturday's "rally of all rallies" will sound the "death knell" of the BJP government at the Centre. "To pave the way for a much-needed change for the better of our great nation."In a show of strength ahead of the general election, Banerjee is organising the rally likely to see participation of lakhs of her supporters.The rally will be held at the Brigade Parade Ground in central Kolkata. PTI PNT NN ABHABH