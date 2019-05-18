BSP MLA receives extortion letter

Hathras (UP), May 18 (PTI) A BSP MLA has allegedly received an extortion letter demanding Rs 22 crore from him, police said Saturday.Ramveer Upadhyay, who is an MLA from Sadabad and a former UP minister, registered a complaint on Friday that he received a letter demanding Rs 22 crore as 'rangdaari' (extortion), Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Siddhartha Verma said. The letter received on Wednesday also threatened to abduct a minor member of Upadhyay's family in case the demand was not met, the ASP said. A case has been registered and the matter is being probed, he said. PTI CORR NAV MAZ RT