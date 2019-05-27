BSP says it will continue supporting Gehlot Govt

Jaipur, May 27 (PTI) A proposed meeting of six BSP MLAs with Rajasthan Governor Kalyan Singh was cancelled here on Monday but the party dismissed speculation that it was related to support to the Congress government in the state. "BSP's support to the Congress government is continuing and will continue, BSP MLA Wajib Ali told PTI. He said it was to be courtesy meeting and some general issues were to be discussed with the Governor, but was cancelled as one of the MLAs could not reach. It was a courtesy meeting during which we would discuss some issues with him. It is not yet decided when the next meeting will happen, Ali said. He clarified that the agenda of the meeting had nothing to do with the BSP's support to the Ashok Gehlot Government. BSP state president Sitaram Meghwal also said that it was a courtesy meeting. In the house of 200, Congress has 100MLAsand itsally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD)hasoneMLA. Besides the BSP, which has six MLAs, the Congress has the support of 12 out of 13 independent MLAs. PTI SDA RT