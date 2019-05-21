BSP suspends senior leader Ramvir Upadhyay

Lucknow, May 21 (PTI) The BSP Tuesday suspended senior leader and former minister Ramvir Upadhyay from the party for his "anti-party" activities. Upadhyay has also been removed from the post of chief whip of the party in the state assembly, BSP General Secretary Mewalal Gautam said.He said Upadhyay openly opposed party candidates in Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Aligarh and other seats during Lok Sabha polls and backed opposition candidates.Taking note of these anti-party activities, Upadhyay has been suspended from the BSP with immediate effect, he said.PTI SAB DVDV