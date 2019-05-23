BTech student arrested for violence in Muzaffarnagar college

Muzaffarnagar (UP), May 23 (PTI) A BTech student, the main accused in violence on campus of a college earlier this week in a college here, has arrested, police said. At least 13 students, including three girls, of a college here were injured Monday when they were attacked by another group over old enmity. The main accused, Rohit Kumar, was arrested Wednesday, Station House Officer (SHO) of Miranpur police station, Pankaj Tyagi, said. He said, while Kumar, a BTech student of the Bhagwant Institute of Technology, was held, efforts are on to nab the remaining accused. The college management has expelled Kumar. An FIR was earlier filed by assistant director of the college, Raghav Mehra. According to the complainant, the students were in class when another group of students entered the college and beat them up over old enmity. The students were attacked with sticks. Six students were named in the FIR besides several others, police said. PTI CORR CK