Budget Session: L-G outlines AAP govt's achievements

(Eds: Adding additional quotes of LG) New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal Friday listed the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi and said its actions have added impetus to the development process in the national capital.Delivering his speech at the beginning of the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session, Baijal also spoke about the recently-inaugurated Signature Bridge which, he claimed, is the first asymmetrical cable-styled bridge in the country.He said his government is committed to the welfare of people.In 2018-19, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to be Rs 7,79,652 crore, registering a growth of 12.98 per cent, he said.The lieutenant governor said the per capita income of Delhi in 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 3,65,529 as compared to Rs 3,28,985 in 2017-18, indicating a growth of 11.11 per cent."While the economy of the state has flourished, it is imperative that all sections of the population become beneficiary of this growth. The growth has to be inclusive to uplift the conditions of the weaker sections of the population," Baijal said.He said for the welfare of the senior citizens, the government has also launched the 'Mukhyamantri Tirth Yatra Yojana' on December 5 last year."This scheme is applicable to senior citizens who have completed 60 years of age. The government will arrange and bear the cost of tirth yatra covering the specified destinations," the LG said.The lieutenant governor said the Delhi government also approved a proposal for mapping the city on September 18, using 'Safetipin', focusing on women safety in public places.Talking about initiatives in the health sector, Baijal said all essential drugs are being provided free of cost to patients attending public health centres of the state-run hospitals."Free lab diagnostic and free radiological services to patients through empanelled radiological centres are available for patients, if referred from the Delhi Government Health Centres."Free surgery for 52 kinds of surgeries by 48 empanelled hospitals on referral by the Delhi government hospitals are being provided to patients," he also said.Earlier in the day, the BJP's three MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, were marshalled out of the House for interrupting Baijal's address by raising the issue of "delay in prosecution sanction by the AAP government in JNU sedition case". PTI BUN KJ