Budget Session: L-G outlines AAP govt's achievements

New Delhi, Feb 22 (PTI) Lt Governor Anil Baijal Friday listed the achievements of the AAP government in Delhi and said its actions have added impetus to the development process in the national capital.Delivering his speech at the beginning of the Delhi Assembly's Budget Session, Baijal also spoke about the recently-inaugurated Signature Bridge which, he claimed, is the first asymmetrical cable-styled bridge in the country.He said his government is committed to the welfare of people.In 2018-19, the Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) is estimated to be Rs 7,79,652 crore, registering a growth of 12.98 per cent, he said.The lieutenant governor said the per capita income of Delhi in 2018-19 is estimated at Rs 3,65,529 as compared to Rs 3,28,985 in 2017-18, indicating a growth of 11.11 per cent."While the economy of the state has flourished, it is imperative that all sections of the population become beneficiary of this growth.The growth has to be inclusive to uplift the conditions of the weaker sections of the population," Baijal said.The BJP's three MLAs, including Leader of Opposition Vijender Gupta, were marshalled out the House for interrupting Baijal's address by raising the issue of "delay in prosecution sanction by the AAP government in JNU sedition case. PTI BUN VIT ANBANB