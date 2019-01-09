Budget session likely from Jan 31 to Feb 13: govt sources

New Delhi, Jan 9 (PTI) The budget session of Parliament is likely to be held from January 31 to Feb 13, and an interim budget is expected to be presented on February 1, government sources said Wednesday. They said the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs deliberated on the dates for the budget session at a meeting. It is expected to be the last session of the current Lok Sabha as general elections are due in April-May. PTI JTR MPBMPB