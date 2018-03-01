Budget to focus on all around development: Haryana FM

Chandigarh, Mar 1 (PTI) The budget for 2018-19 will be presented keeping in view the aspirations of 2.5 crore people of Haryana and emphasis will be laid on all round development without any political discrimination, state Finance Minister Capt. Abhimanyu said today.

The focus of the budget will also be on fiscal prudence and continuing the momentum of course correction, which was undertaken three years back, he further said.

While replying to a question, the finance minister said the service sector and manufacturing sector contribute about 83 per cent in Gross Domestic Product of the state. He said that soon after coming into power, the present state government had released a white paper on the economy of the state.

The minister claimed the state has moved ahead in terms of ease of doing business and unprecedented industrial development has taken place during the current governments tenure.

"In 2014, Haryana was at 14th position in terms of Ease of Doing Business, yet the previous government used to recite the melody of Haryana Number One," he said while taking a dig at the previous regime.

During the last three years, various processes were made online to boost economy and increase investment as a result of which Haryana has become number one state in terms of Ease of Doing Business, he further said.

Asked to comment on suggestions sought by the department from people about the budget, he said one of the suggestions was related to generating income from lottery business and the income so raised could be spent on the health sector as was being followed in the UK.

To a question, Abhimanyu said the elections to Haryana Vidhan Sabha will be held on time in 2019. When asked to comment on the suggestions given by the Punjab government to name the Chandigarh International Airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh, the minister said that this suggestion was first given by the present state government to the central government. On being asked about subsidy being given to agriculture sector, Capt. Abhimanyu said that the State Government is committed for the welfare of the farmers and subsidy would be given to agriculture sector. PTI CHS MR MR