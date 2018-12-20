Build lakes, reservoirs to prevent floods: Khattar to officials

Chandigarh, Dec 20 (PTI) Chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday directed senior officers of the state government to construct about 50 lakes and reservoirs in the areas near Delhi to prevent occurrence of floods during next year's monsoon season. Chairing an irrigation and water resources department meeting here, Khattar said during monsoons the flow of water increases in rivers thus it increases the chance of low-lying areas getting flooded. "The excess water would be collected in these lakes or reservoirs, so that floods are avoided," he was quoted as saying in an official press release. Khattar directed the officers to construct the lakes, reservoirs on barren or saline land. Reviewing the Western Yamuna Canal (WJC) works, the CM was told that the project was taken up with project estimate of over Rs 1,500 crore. Thecapacityof WJC main branch was increased during Kharif season 2018, and maximum water discharge was raised from 8,500 cusecs in2017 to 10,050 cusecs. The chief minister said focus would be on micro-irrigation to cover more land under irrigation. PTI SUN INDIND