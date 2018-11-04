Build memorials, name schemes in memory of my father:�N D Tiwari's son

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Rohit Shekhar Tiwari, son of veteran Congress leader Narayan Datt Tiwari who passed away recently,Sunday said the governments at the Centre, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand should build memorials and name schemes in the memory of his father.N D Tiwari had the rare distinction of serving as the chief minister of both-- Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand-- and also served as a Union Minister. In a statement, Rohit Shekhar said schemes should be launched that symbolise his father's pragmatic, modern and progressive politics. A condolence meeting organised in his memory on Saturday was attended by a host of senior leaders including former prime minister Manmohan Singh,former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh, Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj and Rajya Sabha MP Amar Singh among others. RHL