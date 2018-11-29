Build pressure on MPs to bring ordinance for Ram temple construction: Seer

Varanasi, Nov 28 (PTI) Shankaracharya Swaroopanand Wednesday said pressure should be built on all MPs for an ordinance for the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya.He said this while delivering a dharmadesh (sermon) here.Pressure should be put on all parliamentarians to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, Dwarka-Sharda and Jyostish Peeth Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati said. Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's comment on Lord Hanuman, he said it is against the religion to call Lord Hanuman a 'Dalit' because there is no such word 'Dalit' in the Hindu mythology.The shankaracharya's remark came after Adityanath during a poll rally in Rajasthan on Tuesday said, "Hanuman was a forest dweller, deprived and a Dalit. Bajrang Bali worked to connect all Indian communities together, from north to south and east to west". Lord Hanuman was a 'rudra avatar', born to serve Maryada Purshottam (Lord) Ram, he said. PTI CORR ANBANB