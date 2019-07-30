Build underground reservoirs to store rainwater: HC; DJB says not viable financially

New Delhi, Jul 30 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Tuesday suggested the Delhi Jal Board to build reservoirs under parks and roads near places susceptible to waterlogging to store rainwater, but the DJB said constructing such storage facilities would not be financially viable.The court then told the DJB it can use the reservoirs as godowns during the non-rainy season.The high court's proposition came during a hearing on the issue of water logging in Delhi. Last week, the bench had asked the Delhi government to "think out of the box" and "act like commandos" to prevent waterlogging in the national capital during the rainy season.During the brief hearing on Tuesday, the AAP government told a bench of Justices G S Sistani and Jyoti Singh that it has put in place permanent water pumps and supervisors in waterlogging susceptible areas and carrying out de-silting of drains to avoid waterlogging.Delhi government's additional standing counsel Gautam Narayan told the bench that the DJB has been requested to increase the intake capacity of its storm-water drains.But DJB told the court it would be difficult to increase the intake capacity of its storm-water drains as in several areas, especially unauthorised colonies, the drains also carry sewage.It said during heavy rainfall all it can do is open the gates of its drains which would lead to the water, mixed with sewage, flowing into the river undiluted and untreated.DJB also said that during rains the discharge is so heavy it would be difficult to transfer it into pits for the purpose of rainwater harvesting.After hearing the authorities, the court listed the matter on August 5.Last week, the bench had directed the Public Works Department of the Delhi government to be prepared in advance with water pumps to prevent waterlogging at the susceptible sites, like ITO, already identified by the authority.The court had also directed the department to ensure all the identified areas are constantly manned and supervised by its officials so that the moment waterlogging occurs, the authority can swing into action immediately to pump away the water and prevent traffic snarls.The court was hearing a PIL initiated by it on the issue of waterlogging after coming across media reports that it occurred every monsoon and resulted in huge traffic jams. PTI HMP SKV HMP ABHABHABH