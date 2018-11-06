Builder arrested for duping home buyers of Rs 30 cr

New Delhi, Nov 5 (PTI) The Economic Offences Wing of Delhi Police has arrested a builder for allegedly duping several buyers in a group housing project at Faridabad to the tune of approximately Rs 30 crore, an official said Monday. The accused was arrested on November 1, he said. The accused created a false impression of being a reputed builder and lured people to book flats and apartments and collected huge amounts from them, police said. Till date, approximately 87 buyers have filed complaints with the Economic Offences Wing, they added. PTI AMP SRY