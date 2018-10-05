Building Blockchain Expertise: Hyderabad Technology Professionals Keen Early Adopters

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) HYDERABAD, India, October 4, 2018/PRNewswire/ --- IIIT-H: TalentSprint Executive Program on Blockchain Draws Substantial Response- Focus Report throws up interesting demographic insights Inaugural Advanced Certificate Program in Blockchain Technologies and Solutions, launched by IIIT-Hyderabad Blockchain Centre of Excellence and TalentSprint, has set high benchmarks for the industry with Technology Professionals from the city leading in becoming early adopters of this deep technology.The First Cohort in October 2018 at Hyderabad has already been filled. To cater to the high demand, IIIT-H and TalentSprint have doubled their capacity and will allow enrollments in the Program till October 9, 2018.Over 1000 Tech Professionals from Hyderabad evinced interest in building expertise in Blockchain. A detailed analytics on demographics was done and a Focus Report has been released today.Focus Report*: Key Highlights - High demand from Professionals in the age band of 25 -35- Developers and Analysts more keen on building Blockchain expertise- IT (51%), Consulting (14%), and BFSI (12%) Industries lead the expertise race- Young Women (less than 5 years of experience) more keen to adopt this technology.*Data collected from 1000+ tech professionals in HyderabadThe demand for expertise in India is found to be at par with global trends. India is catching up and is keen to take leadership position in this deep technology. Blockchain expertise requirement is on the rise in India, with several sectors being disrupted by this emerging technology. India is poised to be one of the world leaders in Blockchain knowledge and manpower source by 2023.Prof. P.J. Narayanan, Director, IIIT-Hyderabad had said, "We are happy to note that Tech Professionals with a wide range of experience have shown interest in this program. With Blockchain expected to disrupt a wide range of industries, we are happy to see interest from a spectrum of professionals across industries and job roles."Talking about the need for more women in high tech careers, Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, Co-Innovation, IIIT-Hyderabad said, "As a premium institution in the country we are continuously promoting gender diversity and have announced a special scholarship for women. While we see an impact of this, we believe the industry needs to further push for gender diversity and the societal norms should include encouraging young girls to choose STEM subjects from elementary school."Commenting on the rise in demand for Blockchain professionals, Dr. Santanu Paul, CEO, TalentSprint said, "The Focus Report shows that working professionals are seeking to be future ready and are willing to invest for building deep tech expertise. We believe Hyderabad will soon emerge as a resource pool for companies that are seeking Blockchain experts."The Advanced Certificate Program is delivered in a hybrid format combining classroom sessions, mentored labs and supported by online learning platform. A unique 5-step learning process of Masterclass Lectures, Hands-on Labs, Mentorship, Hackathons and Workshops enables fast-track learning. It is led by a collaborative Faculty from Academia, Industry, and Leading Institutions. The Blockchain Executive Program Hyderabad Cohort begins on 13 October 2018. PWRPWR