Building for EVMs to come up soon

Dharamsala (HP), Jul 2 (PTI) A building will be constructed to store electronic voting machines (EVMs) at Dari in Dharamsala, an official said Tuesday. The land for the building had been selected and its design was ready, said Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Prajapati. The building would be constructed within a year, said Prajapati after inspecting the land selected for the project. At present, EVMs are kept at different educational institutions. He said while the project would not only ensure security for EVMs, the election staff could also be provided training at the building. Additional Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma, Tehsildar (Elections) Upendra Shukla and revenue officials were present on the occasion. PTI CORR RDKRDK