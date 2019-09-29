Ghaziabad, Sep 28 (PTI) Building plans in Ghaziabad will now be approved online, officials said on Saturday.Building plans on land measuring 300 metre or less will be approved within 24 hours without any manual interface, while those in bigger plots will be sanctioned within a month, they said.The decision was taken to avoid delays in sanctioning building plans, on directions of the state government at the board meeting of the Ghaziabad Development Authority (GDA), its chairperson Anita Meshram told reporters. The move will be implemented from Monday, she added.After receiving application online, the software will scrutinize the plan according to the building bylaws of the GDA. Information furnished by the applicant will be verified by a junior engineer instantly.For building on a plot of over 300 metre, the junior engineer will submit his report within seven days. If he fails to do so, the plan will be sanctioned automatically.Total 19 proposals were tabled in the Saturday's board meeting, officials said. PTI CORR SOMSOM