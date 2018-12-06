Bulandhshahr violence: Yechury alleges UP govt shielding accused, harassing innocents

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury alleged on Thursday that the Uttar Pradesh administration was shielding the accused and harassing the innocent in the Bulandshahr violence case, and the government itself was the biggest threat to the countrys unity and integrity.Two people -- Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 21-year-old youth -- were killed in the violence following an alleged incident of cow slaughter on Monday.Participating in a march by Left parties on the 26th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition, Yechury alleged that the RSS and the BJP were destroying the secular fabric of the country."The Yogi Adityanath government failed to protect its police officer and instead of taking action against culprits, the administration is harassing innocent people," he alleged.Yechury said the ruling BJP was silent on the temple issue for four years but raked it up again with an eye on elections."The BJP and RSS have systematically raised the temple issue. Their agenda is to garner votes by playing the communal card. This will destroy secular, democratic fabric of the country," the Left leader claimed.Accusing the BJP of creating a frenzy to bring an ordinance on the temple issue, he said that they were violating the Supreme Court order in the Ayodhya case.CPI national general secretary D Raja alleged that the RSS, VHP and other affiliates of the Sangh Parivar were bent on changing the character of the country."The Sangh Parivar wants to change the secular character of the country. They want to make India a Hindu state. But they cannot succeed. People of India will defeat their divisive agenda," Raja said.Five left parties - CPI(M), CPI, All India Forward Bloc, RSP and CPI (ML)-Liberation - observed December 6 as 'Defend the Constitution and Secularism Day and held joint demonstrations and meetings on Thursday. PTI DMB ASG GVS