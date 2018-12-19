Bulandshahr incident a 'political conspiracy': Adityanath

(Eds: Updates with quotes) Lucknow, Dec 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath termed the Bulandshahr violence triggered by alleged cow slaughter a "political conspiracy" hatched by those who have lost political ground."Those who wanted to create anarchy... the intentions of those who instigated riots after cow slaughter have been foiled," Adityanath told reporters adding that the steps taken by the government in this regard need to be praised.Bulandshahr incident was a "political conspiracy" and it has been "exposed", he said after the Assembly was adjourned for the day amid opposition ruckus.The day's proceedings in both the Houses of the state legislature were marred by continued uproar and sloganeering by the opposition Samajwadi Party and the Congress over various issues, including the plight of farmers and the law and order in the state, including the recent Bulandshahr violence. He said the state government will maintain rule of law at all cost."Those who are cowards and not in a position to face a direct fight...they are embracing each other seeing that their political ground is receding...the state government will not allow any such conspiracy and will deal with it sternly," the chief minister said.Adityanath had earlier termed the Bulandshahr violence an accident.The violence, which occurred over an incident of alleged cow slaughter, claimed two lives including that of a police inspector.Today was the second day of the brief Winter Session of the state legislature spread over four sittings.Both the Assembly and the Legislative Council were adjourned on the first day of the current session Tuesday after condoling the deaths of former chief minister N DTiwari, BJP legislator Patel Ram Kumar Verma and Union minister Ananth Kumar. PTI SAB SMI DPBDPB