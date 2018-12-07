Bulandshahr incident an accident, no lynching in UP: Adityanath

New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) Stating that there is no incident of mob lynching in his state, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Friday termed the killing of a police inspector in Bulandshahr an "accident".The law is taking its course in Bulandshahr, Adityanath said at the Jagran Forum organised by the Dainik Jagran media group. He was referring to the mob violence that broke out earlier this week after cow carcasses were found strewn around, claiming the lives of Inspector Subodh Kumar and 20-year-old Sumit Kumar. "There is no incident of mob-lynching in Uttar Pradesh. The Bulandshahr incident is an accident and the law is taking its course. No guilty will be spared," the chief minister said. He was responding to a question on what steps the state government is taking to control mob violence.The state government came under severe attack after the Bulandshahr incident with the opposition raising questions over the law and order situation. Adityanath also said cow slaughter is banned in the state and every district has been given money for building shelters, not only for bovines but for other strays as well. Work on this has been happening on a "war-footing", he said.Asked about a probable alliance between the BSP and the Samajwadi Party, the chief minister said this was because they feared for their existence. The BJP will win more seats than its 2014 tally and form a majority government at the Centre. In the last one year, the BJP has lost three crucial by-polls -- Gorakhpur, Phulpur and Kairana -- against a joint opposition. Had the Ram temple matter been with the state government, it could have been resolved in less than 24 hours, Adityanath said in response to a question. The issue, he added, is pending with the Supreme Court. "We appeal to the apex court that there should be an early resolution to the issue keeping in mind the sentiments of the people," Adityanath said. PTI PR PR MINMIN