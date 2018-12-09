Bulandshahr peaceful now: UP DGP

Shirdi (Maha), Dec 9 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh DGP O P Singh Sunday said the situation in Bulandshahr district, where two people died in violence following an alleged cow slaughter incident last week, is peaceful now.Singh, however, evaded a query by reporters on the role of Army jawan Jitendra Malik who was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of police inspector Subodh Kumar Singh during the violence.The Uttar Pradesh top cop Sunday visited the famous Saibaba shrine here in Ahmednagar district."Peaceful atmosphere prevails in Bulandshahr. Law and order is good," he told reporters.On December 3, a mob of some 400 people rampaged through a village in Bulandshahr district apparently after cow carcasses were found in a jungle nearby.During the violence, police inspector Singh and a 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds.Nine people have been arrested in connection with the violence but the main conspirator, Yogesh Raj, the district convener of Bajrang Dal, is on the run. PTI CORR NSK GVS