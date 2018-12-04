Bulandshahr violence: 4 arrested, raids on, say police

By Kishor Dwivedi Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 4 (PTI) Four persons were arrested Tuesday after police lodged an FIR against over two dozen people for rioting and murder in connection with the violence here, officials said. As many as 27 people have been named in the FIR, registered around 3 am, while cases have been lodged against 50 to 60 unidentified people, they said.A police inspector, who had probed the Akhlaq lynching case initially, and a 20-year-old local man died of gunshot injuries on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post here and clashed with cops, according to police.Additional Director General (Meerut zone) Prashant Kumar had said the protestors from Mahaw village and nearby areas pelted stones on police and indulged in arson, set ablaze several vehicles and Chingarwathi Police Chowki, after some body parts of cows were found in a jungle near the village, prompting the police to open fire."Four of the named accused have been arrested," Circle Officer, Syana, Satya Prakash Sharma told PTI Tuesday.Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Bulandshahr, Krishna B Singh said police were probing the matter and raids were being conducted to arrest the other accused.The accused have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 147, 148, 149 (related to rioting), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 341 (wrongful restraint), 302 (murder), 307 (murder attempt), 436 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to destroy house), among others. PTI KIS/CORR SRY