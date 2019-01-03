Bulandshahr violence: Key accused Yogesh Raj arrested, say police

Meerut (UP), Jan 3 (PTI) Yogesh Raj, a key accused in the mob violence in Bulandshahr in which a police inspector and a civilian were killed, has been arrested, police said Thursday. Raj, the local convenor of Bajrang Dal has been absconding since the violence on December 3. He was arrested around 11.30 pm on Wednesday night from the Khurja T-point on National Highway 91, the police said. Earlier on Wednesday, Satish and Vineet, accused of violence, and Azhar, accused in the cow slaughtering case, had surrendered in the local court in Bulandshahr. "Yes, Yogesh Raj has been arrested. He is undergoing medical examination and would be produced in the local court later today for legal proceedings," Circle Officer (Siyana) Raghvendra Kumar Mishra told PTI Thursday morning. Police Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and civilian Sumit Kumar, 20, were killed of bullet shots during the mob violence. An FIR against 27 named people and 50 to 60 unidentified people was registered at the Siyana Police Station for the violence that was witnessed at Chingrawathi police post after cattle carcasses were found strewn outside nearby Mahaw village of the district. A separate FIR was lodged by the police for cow slaughter on a complaint by Raj.PTI KIS AAR