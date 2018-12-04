Bulandshahr violence: Mamata directs police to stay alert

/R Midnapore (WB), Dec 4 (PTI) A day after a shocking incident of mob violence in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Tuesday directed the police to step up vigil on the inter-state border areas to prevent "outsiders" from entering West Bengal and triggering similar trouble. Speaking at an administrative meeting here, Banerjee asked state Security Adviser Surajit Kar Purkayastha to set up watchtowers and install CCTV cameras in the inter-state border areas. "I have seen that a police officer, who was probing a lynching case, was killed in Bulandshahr (district). The ICs (inspectors-incharge) must keep their eyes open (so that such type of incidents are averted)," she said. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, who had initially probed the Mohammad Akhlaq lynching case in Uttar Pradesh's Dadri, and a 20-year-old man were killed after a mob, including right-wing activists, fought pitched battles with the police in the Siana area Monday during protests by them over alleged cow slaughter. Banerjee also enquired whether the inspectors were keeping a note on the number of clubs, schools, integrated child development services (ICDS) centres as also temples and mosques in their respective areas. "There are few people who are trying to indulge in vandalism in the (inter-state border) area. They are trying to spread canards, lynch people. You (police) must keep your eyes open," she added. The West Bengal chief minister has been alleging that people from neighbouring Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha were entering the state and trying to disrupt peace. "You (police) will have to keep a watch on the borders with Jharkhand and Odisha," Banerjee directed the police officers. "Because these are border areas, bring the entire state-to-state border areas under CCTVs and watchtower surveillance," she said, asking Purakayastha to look into the matter immediately. The Trinamool Congress supremo is currently on a four-day administrative tour of the two districts of East and West Midnapore. PTI SCH SNSHMB