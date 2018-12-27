Bulandshahr violence: Man accused of killing cop arrested

Meerut, Dec 27 (PTI) The police said Thursday they have arrested the man who allegedly shot dead a police inspector during the mob violence in Bulandshahr early this month. Bulandshahar's Senior Superintendent of Police Prabhakar Chaudhary said the man Prashant Nutt is being interrogated. The weapon of the killing, a pistol, however, is yet to be recovered, he said. Inspector Subodh Singh and a youth were killed in mob violence over alleged cow slaughter in Bulandshahr on December 3. PTI CORR KIS RAXRAX