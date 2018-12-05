Bulandshahr violence: Security lowered but Chingrwathi village tense

By Kishor Dwivedi Bulandshahr (UP), Dec 5 (PTI) There was tension in Chingrawathi village Wednesday, two days after mob violence claimed two lives, with villagers claiming that several people had fled their homes due to fear of "police action"and no students turning up for classes at two government schools. The intense security cover that was put in place in and around the village here was visibly reduced Wednesday. Personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF), UP Police Armed Constabulary (PAC) and local police were deployed near the Chingrawathi police post and the village. A small unit of PAC was present at a temporary office, which was set up next to the police post that had come under attack by the mob Monday. The police stayed put in Chingrawathi and nearby villages of Naya bans and Mahav. Sumit Kumar, 20, was killed of gunshot injuries in the violence that broke out after cattle carcasses were found strewn in a jungle outside Mahav village, near Chingrawathi. Police Inspector Subodh Kumar was also killed in the incident that witnessed brickbats, stone pelting and gun shots Monday. Several villagers from Chingrawathi had fled their homes amid claims of "fear" of police action Tuesday. "Yes the security has been lowered but the residents are still terrified," Ajay Kumar, the village head, told PTI. "Several people had left fearing their names would be dragged in the case. There are 50 to 60 unidentified persons in the FIR and that is the cause of worry for the people here," he said. No students turned up for classes in the government primary and junior secondary schools outside the village Wednesday, teachers said. The schools, located near the site of the violent incident along the Bulandshahr-Garhmukteshwar highway, were closed Tuesday after a message from the district magistrate, they said. Students had left the schools in a hurry, with some leaving their midday meals and others leaving behind their school-bags after the violence broke out, the teachers said. PTI KIS AAR