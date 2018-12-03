Bulandshahr violence: UP CM expresses grief over deaths, seeks probe report in 2 days

Lucknow, Dec 3 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister YogiAdityanath Monday expressed grief over the deaths in violence in Bulandshahr and sought a probe report into the incident within two days, according to an official statement.Inspector Subodh Kumar and a 20-year-old man were killed on Monday as a rampaging mob protesting alleged illegal cow slaughter torched a police post in Bulandshahr and clashed with police, which opened fire, officials said.The statement said Adityanath has directed Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) S B Shiradkar to immediately reach the spot, and submit a probe report, containing reasons behind the violence and details about the guilty, within two days."The chief minister said as soon as the probe report is obtained, a decision will be taken by the state government to provide financial assistance to the affected persons and initiate action against the guilty," it said.Adityanath also directed the officials of the police anddistrict administration to maintain peace, the statement said.Meanwhile, Mrityunjay Kumar, the media advisor to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told PTI, "The Chief Minister was in constant touch with the senior officials including the DGP over the Bulandshahr incident, while he was campaigning in Rajasthan.""As soon as, he came to know about the incident, he spoke to the DGP, and directed the ADG (intelligence) to reach the spot immediately."Adityanath addressed election rallies at Bhiilwara in Rajasthan on Monday. PTI NAV SMI NSD