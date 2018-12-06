Bulandshahr violence: UPSTF to assist SIT in probe

Lucknow, Dec 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) will assist the Special Investigating Team probing the Bulandshahr violence in which two people, including a police officer, were killed on Monday. The STF is assisting the SIT constituted by the government to probe the incident of cow slaughter and the subsequent violence, Inspector General (Crime) S K Bhagat told reporters here. The four-member SIT led by Inspector General, Meerut, is going through the footage of the incident to zero in on the culprits, he said. To a question on Yogesh Raj, believed to be the main accused, the IG said that his name figures in the FIR and the SIT would ascertain his role in the violence. The IG said it appears that the police officer, Subodh Kumar, and the youth had died of injuries caused by .32 mm bullets, but whether those were fired from the same weapon would be known only after the report from the forensic lab is received. Singh and a 20 year-old man were killed in the mob violence triggered by alleged slaughter of cows in Bulandshahr. The chief minister had ordered a thorough probe and issued directions to take strict action against those involved in the alleged cow slaughter in the western UP district. PTI SAB GVS