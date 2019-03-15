Bullet fired from across LoC injures Army porter in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu, Mar 15 (PTI) An Army porter was injured by a stray bullet fired from across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Friday, officials said.According to them, Pakistani troops fired a few shots targeting Indian posts in Kalal area of Nowshera sector in the early hours Friday and one of the stray bullets hit a porter.The injured, Surjeet Kumar, was immediately taken to hospital for treatment, they said.Barring this incident, there was no report of ceasefire violation from anywhere along the LoC since Wednesday afternoon, an official said.There has been a spurt in cross-border skirmishes after India's preemptive air strike on a Jaish-e-Mohammad terror camp in Pakistan's Balakot on February 26 following the February 14 Pulwama terror attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted dozens of villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state, especially in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri, since then. PTI TAS NSDNSD