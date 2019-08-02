Bullet train: NHSRCL floats tender for elevated station at Anand

New Delhi, Aug 2 (PTI) The National High Speed Rail Corporation Ltd has floated a tender, the third this year for the ambitious Bullet train project, with bids invited for a maintenance depot and an elevated station in Anand in Gujarat.The Mumbai-Ahmedabad high-speed rail project, which is plagued with land acquisition problems, is being implemented by the NHSRCL.With the latest tender, the corporation has invited bids for the construction of about 69 per cent (348 km) of the 508-km project, which is likely to be launched in 2023. Part of the project are 21 kms of tunnels, five elevated stations and one depot at Surat.NHSRCL's latest bid is for design and construction of civil and building works which will include testing and commissioning of 90 km of viaducts and bridges, a maintenance depot and an elevated station between Vadodara and Ahmedabad.Vendors have been given four months to bid for the project while 1,370 days have been given to them to complete the work. More than 66 per cent land required for the above mentioned tender has been acquired. This is the third tender floated by NHSRCL this year. Earlier this year, bids were invited for the viaduct between Zaroli village on the Maharashtra-Gujarat border and Vadodara in Gujarat. It also included 24 river crossings and 30 road and canal crossings, four stations - Vapi, Bilimora, Surat and Bharuch.The other tender for this year was for the underground tunnel of about 21 km including sevem km of undersea tunnel in Maharashtra. PTI ASG ASG ANBANB