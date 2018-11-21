Bullion traders' delegation meets top cop to demand arrest of robbers

Ghaziabad, Nov 21 (PTI) A delegation of bullion traders of the city met a top police officer Wednesday to press for their demand of early arrest of the robbers who recently looted two jewellery showrooms here. Armed robbers, wearing masks, had recently looted two showrooms in Govindpuram and Shyam Park areas here.The traders met Senior Superintendent of Police Upendra Agarwal and demanded that the robberies be immediately solved and those responsible arrested, Uttar Pradesh Udyog Vyapar Mandal (UPUVM) sources said.The police officer assured the traders that investigation into the heists were underway and the culprits would be nabbed soon, they said.On Tuesday night, three bike-borne robbers allegedly snatched a bag from a goldsmith while he was returning home after closing his shop in Bhoapur area here, officials said.According to the complaint filed by victim Kali Charan, the bag contained Rs 7,000 cash, some gold ornaments, silver coins and a mobile phone, they said. PTI Corr IJT