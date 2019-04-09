Bureaucratic rejig at Centre: Gargi Kaul appointed Secretary, Defence Finance

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Gargi Kaul has been appointed as Secretary, Defence Finance, as part of a bureaucratic reshuffle effected Tuesday by the government. Kaul, a 1984-batch officer of the Indian Audit and Accounts Service, is at present Financial Advisor (Defence Services), Ministry of Defence. She has been appointed Secretary (Defence Finance), Defence Ministry, an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said. IAS officer Sumeet Jerath has been named Special Secretary, Cabinet Secretariat. He is Special Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of External Affairs. Raj Kumar Goyal, a 1990-batch IAS officer of Jammu and Kashmir cadre, has been appointed as Additional Secretary and Financial Advisor, Ministry of External Affairs in place of Jerath. Goyal is presently working in his cadre state J&K. Prem Kumar Kataria will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Textiles. IAS officer Anil Kumar Jha has been appointed Additional Secretary, Department of Revenue. He is working in his cadre state Karnataka. S K G Rahate will be Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power. Rahate, a 1990-batch IAS officer, is serving in his cadre state Jharkhand. IAS officer Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Member (Admin), National HighwaysAuthority of India (NHAI), will be Additional Secretary & Financial Advisor, Ministry of Culture. Amitabh Kumar, Additional Director General (Shipping), has been promoted as Director General (Shipping), Ministry of Shipping. In addition to these, there have been promotions of various officers working at the level of joint secretary to additional secretary and above, according to the order. PTI AKV AQS