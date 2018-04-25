Bureaucratic rejig: Tripti Patra Ghosh appointed CMD of SPMCIL

New Delhi, Apr 25 (PTI) Senior bureaucrat Tripti Patra Ghosh has been appointed the CMD of state-owned SPMCIL, which produces banknotes and coins among others, as part of a mid-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the central government.

Ghosh, a 1994-batch officer of Indian Cost Accounts Service (ICAS), has been appointed to the post for a tenure of five years, according to an order issued by the Ministry of Personnel.

The Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Limited (SPMCIL) is under the administrative control of the Finance Ministry.

IAS officer Arvind Shrivastava has been appointed Joint Secretary (JS) in the Department of Economic Affairs for five years, it said.

Shefali Juneja will be JS in the Ministry of Civil Aviation. Juneja, an Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, is at present a Director in the same ministry.

Forest service officer Pravin Laxminarayan Agrawal has been appointed Joint Secretary in the Department of Heavy Industry in place of Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta, who has been sent back to his cadre states of Assam-Meghalaya before completion of his tenure, the order said.

IRS officer Nirupama Kotru has been named Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Culture.

Prashanth Kumar Balsavar will be Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of India International Convention and Exhibition Centre Limited under the Department of Industrial Policy and Promotion.

Balsavar, a 1991-batch officer of Indian Railway Traffic Service, has been appointed to the post for a tenure of five years, it said. PTI AKV SMN