Bureaucratic reshuffle: Amit Khare is new I & B Secy; Anup Wadhawan Commerce Secy

New Delhi, May 18 (PTI) Senior IAS officers Amit Khare and Anup Wadhawan have been appointed as secretaries in the Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Commerce Ministry respectively as part of a major bureaucratic reshuffle effected today by the Centre.

M M Kutty has been named new Petroleum Secretary and senior bureaucrat Rina Ray the Secretary in the Department of School Education and Literacy, an order issued by Personnel Ministry said.

Atanu Chakraborty, a 1985-batch IAS officer of the Gujarat cadre, will be Secretary, the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management. He is at present Director General of Hydrocarbons.

Khare, a 1985-batch IAS officer, is at present serving in his cadre state Jharkhand. He will take over the charge from incumbent N K Sinha who superannuates on May 31.

Wadhawan, the Special Secretary in Departnment of Commerce, has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the same department.

The officer will take over as Secretary, the Commerce Ministry, on superannuation of Rita Teotia, on July 31, the order said.

M M Kutty, the Special Secretary in the Department of Economic Affairs, will take charge of the Petroleum Ministry from K D Tripathi after his retirement on June 30, 2018.

Kutty has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, it said.

Rina Ray will succeed Anil Swarup as Secretary, the Department of School Education & Literacy. She is at present Special Secretary in the same department.

Swarup superannuates on June 30.

Binoy Kumar has been named the Steel Secretary. He will take over the charge from Aruna Sharma who completes her term on August 31. Kumar has been appointed as Officer on Special Duty in the Ministry of Steel. PTI AKV AKV TIR TIR