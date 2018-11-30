Bureaucrats seldom get recognition: V K Singh

New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) Union minister V K Singh Friday lamented that civil servants in the country often do get recognition for their work easily. He said there were many officers who do tremendous work but still go unnoticed. Civil servants are those who have to take their own decisions and need to find their own ways so that they can deliver good results, the Minister of State for External Affairs said at an event organised by a publication to give away governance awards.If they get recognition after the results, then they feel good, he added. Minister of State for Culture K J Alphons said that he quit the civil services at the age of 52 but if he was reborn, he "would get into the IAS" again. "Civil service is the best job in the world and I am proud of it. It gives you the greatest opportunity (to do) what you want to do," he said. PTI NIT RHL