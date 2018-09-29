Burger Singh to add 40 franchise stores to network

New Delhi, Sep 29 (PTI) Burger Singh, a quick service restaurant chain, Saturday announced its plans to add 40 franchise stores in its network. Having established a strong foothold in the northern and western region of the country, the franchise model makes sense to expand the business further in the other parts of the country, Burger Singh said in a statement. "It is a win-win for all involved since we get the space, and the shop owners get guaranteed returns on their investment," it said. The service restaurant chain has currently 20 outlets. Along with the benefits to shop owners, Burger Singh will maintain highest quality standards in its upcoming franchises. Since inception in November 2014, Burger Singh has raised two rounds of pre-seed funding. PTI DP SHWMKJ