Burger Singh to hire 100 employees in Jaipur by 2021

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following content is a press release. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) - The company aims to open 6 new outlets in Jaipur in the next two years Jaipur, 3rd April, 2019: Burger Singh, the most loved chain of Indianised burgers, today announced its Jaipur hiring and expansion plan for the next two years. The company will be hiring 100 employees and aims to expand by 6 new outlets in the Pink City within next 24 months.Speaking on the announcement, Kabir Jeet Singh, Founder and CEO of Burger Singh said, "Jaipur is one of the top business markets for us, and we will be launching 6 new outlets in the city within the next 2 years" The hiring will be made for both, on ground operations, and the corporate office. Burger Singh currently has 420 employees in Delhi NCR. "To support our operations in the city, we shall employ over 100 resources", Mr. Singh added. Burger Singh had already stepped in the UK (United Kingdom) with 2 outlets at North London and planning to set up more in the coming years. Also, the company plans to invest substantially in the burgeoning concept of drive-throughs and aims to launch 10 drive-through outlets in next two years. About Burger Singh Burger Singh is the largest chain of homegrown Indian flavour burgers in the QSR category in India, with a strong presence in West & North India with 25 outlets in Delhi NCR, Jaipur, Dehradun, Nagpur and Pune. The brand has also ventured in the UK with two outlets in London and has emerged as the most popular brand of Indian burgers in the state. Known for Indianizing a typical western flavour, Burger Singh specialities include the vegetarian Keema Pao, the Pao Bhaji Burger, the Malabar Express Chicken Burger & Channa Burger for the vegetarians, the Jaatputt Chicken Burger, the Amritsari Murgh Makhani Burger, the Udta Punjab Burger, the Bunty Pappeh Da Aloo Burger and the United States of Punjab Burgers in both vegetarian & non-vegetarian options, amongst others. The company is headquartered in Gurgaon, Haryana. Burger Singh raised over $4 Million in two rounds of pre-seed funding and Series A funding from both strategic & angel investors. PWRPWR