Burglars strike retired police officer's house, decamp with guard's service rifle, ornaments

Srinagar, Aug 26 (PTI) Some burglars barged into a retired police officer's house and decamped with the service rifle of his guard, who is an SPO, and some gold ornaments, officials said on Monday. The incident took place in the city's Rawalpora area on Sunday when the retired officer had gone to attend the marriage function of the Special Police Officer (SPO), they said.The SPO had left his rifle at the retired officer's residence, the officials said, adding that there was nobody at the house at that time. Citing the statement of the retired officer, the officials said he left his house around 2 pm on Sunday to attended the marriage ceremony of the SPO and returned at 5 pm. He found his house had been burgled and that the perpetrators took away the AK-47 rifle of his guard and some gold ornaments, they said.Police have registered a case and the matter is being probed. The SPO was also called for questioning, the officials said.