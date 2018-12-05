Burglars take away ATM containing cash of over Rs 3.6 lakh in J-K's Kathua

Jammu, Dec 5 (PTI) An ATM, loaded with over Rs 3.60 lakh cash, was stolen Wednesday in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.A case has been registered, police said, adding they have launched a manhunt to find the machine and nab the culprits.The burglars took the Chhan Rorian village route along the Jammu-Pathankot highway in early hours of Wednesday and decamped with the ATM, a police officer said.State Bank of Indian (SBI) officials told police that an amount of Rs 3,68,400 was in the machine.In another case, two persons were arrested Tuesday for damaging an ATM after they tried to loot the cash in it.They entered the SBI ATM at Janipur in Jammu city on the intervening night of November 30 and December 1 and attempted to take away cash by damaging the machine. Following this a case was registered and investigation was started, a police spokesman said.The two accused, identified as Ayush Sharma of Janipur and Rishav Gupta of Rehari, were then arrested, he said.The duo were further being questioned, police said, adding possibility of their involvement in other cases of burglary could not be ruled out. PTI TASMAZ SOMSOM