Burns & McDonnell India Ranks No. 18 on the Great Place to Work� List of 'India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces'

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) The Great Place to Work Institute Recognizes Engineering, Construction, Architecture Firm for Three Consecutive YearsVIKHROLI, Mumbai, July 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Burns & McDonnell India has once again been recognized as a great place to work among India's mid-size workplaces by Great Place to Work Institute. The firm ranked no. 18 on the top 50 list of India's Great Mid-size Workplaces 2019. Great Place to Work is a global research, consulting and training firm engaged in conducting workplace culture studies across the world. In India, more than 900 organizations applied to Great Place to Work to undertake the assessment this year, making it the largest study in the space of workplace recognition. "We are truly proud and honored to be on such a prestigious list of companies in India and it is even more rewarding that the recognition is a direct reflection of how our employees truly feel about our company," says Justin Sherman, president, Burns & McDonnell India. "For it is our employees who make Burns & McDonnell India the amazing place that it is, as they embody our guiding principles every day. We value each other and realize as we focus on making each other successful, we achieve our mission to make our clients successful." The ranking is based on a rigorous assessment that includes anonymous surveys and other data provided by companies. The best companies were identified primarily based on employees' perspectives and people practices?implemented across the organizations such as workplace culture, friendly environment, benefits and perks, development and growth. Every year, Great Place to Work appreciates and applauds the efforts of 50 mid-sized organizations (100-500 employee base) that have created and sustained a great workplace culture.Burns & McDonnell India has earned this recognition by excelling in the five dimensions of building a High-Trust, High-Performance Culture: Fairness, Credibility, Respect, Pride and Camaraderie. "We are dedicated to creating a great workplace for every one of our offices around the world," says Mike Brown, president, Burns & McDonnell International. "Our unique company culture allows us to attract and retain the most talented, innovative professionals in the industry. The projects we work on are critical to progressing and supporting our communities, so we can only be successful with great people."Burns & McDonnell India receives nearly 15,000 applications for?employment?each year with an attractive retention rate in the industry. With strong plans for organic growth, the company recently expanded its capacity, adding more workspace in the existing premises. The total work area sums up to around 110,000 square feet. 'India's Great Mid-size Workplaces' is a celebration of the best work cultures in the country. For the third time in a row, Burns & McDonnell India has ranked within the top 50 mid-sized organizations. Burns & McDonnell is recognized on Fortune's 100 Best Places to Work For list, along with best place to work honors in more than 20 locations throughout the globe.About Burns & McDonnell Burns & McDonnell is a family of companies made up of 7,000 engineers, architects, construction professionals, scientists, consultants and?entrepreneurs with offices across the country and throughout the world.?Burns & McDonnell India was established in Mumbai in 2013 as a 100% subsidiary. For more information, visit burnsmcd.com.About Great Place to Work The Great Place To Work Institute, is an independent research and consulting company that is dedicated to building a better society by helping companies transform their workplaces. Great Place to Work conducts study on workplace culture & employee engagement and identifies India's Best Companies to Work For across 20+ industries.