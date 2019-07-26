Bus overturns on Noida-Gr Noida expressway, 12 hospitalised

Noida (UP), Jul 26 (PTI) A passenger bus heading towards Bihar overturned after hitting the divider on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway on Friday evening, leaving 12 people hospitalised with severe injuries, officials said.The accident happened around 5pm in an area under Sector 39 police station, a senior official said."About 45 passengers were in the bus which had started its journey from Kashmere Gate in Delhi and was bound for Sitamarhi in Bihar. Prima facie it appears that the driver lost control over the speeding bus which collided with the divider and overturned," Circle Officer, Noida 1st, Shwetabh Pandey said."Twelve passengers were injured in the accident and have been hospitalised. Some of them were rushed to the district hospital, while some to a private nearby hospital, he said.The CO said the matter is being probed.Earlier this month, 29 passengers were killed after their bus skidded off the Yamuna Expressway and fell into a 50-foot deep drain. PTI KIS ABHABH