Business Assets of TE4B Acquired by Version 1 to Enhance Global Delivery Model with Centre of Excellence in Bangalore

TE4B today (20th March 2019) announces its business assets have been acquired by Cloud and Digital specialists Version 1. The addition of TE4B will double the offshore delivery capability of Version 1, enhancing their Global Delivery Model with a second Centre of Excellence in India. TE4B Founder and Managing Director Srihari Vedante said: We are proud to be joining Version 1, a like-minded company with a focus on Customer Success, on simplifying the Digital journey, and with a shared commitment to common values, integrity and putting the customer first.Commenting on the announcement Version 1 CEO Tom O'Connor said: "We are delighted to welcome the highly skilled team at TE4B to Version 1 and to enhance our Global Delivery Model with our second Centre of Excellence in India allowing us to better service evolving customer requirements and to accelerate the digital transformation of their core business processes. With TE4B joining the Version 1 family, they will assist in the delivery of a diverse range of projects and services to our customers including: Digital Technology Enablement, Enterprise Resource Planning and Cloud migration. Version 1 is leading the way in enterprise digital transformation and we are excited about the opportunity to further support our customers objectives with the addition of our new colleagues from TE4B. The addition of TE4B brings the total Version 1 employee numbers to 1300 with 100 employees based in two centres in Pune and Bangalore. TE4B Founder and Managing Director Srihari Vedante has been appointed to the Version 1 Senior Management Team. He will continue to provide day-to-day operational leadership and contribute to the integration and growth of the Indian operations of Version 1. Version 1s growth strategy is focused on enhancing its presence and capabilities in key markets through strategic acquisition and organic growth. The acquisition of the business assets of TE4B is the third investment announced by Version 1 in a ten-month period, including the acquisitions of Dublin headquartered Data Analytics specialist Presidion and London headquartered HR Transformation specialist Cedar Consulting. About Version 1Version 1 proves that IT can make a real difference to our customers businesses. We are trusted by global brands to deliver IT services and solutions which drive customer success. Our 1300 strong team works closely with our technology partners to provide independent advice that helps our customers navigate the rapidly changing world of IT. Our greatest strength is balance in our efforts to achieve Customer Success, Empowered People and a Strong Organisation, underpinned by commitment to our values. We believe this is what makes Version 1 different and more importantly, our customers agree. Read more: www.version1.com.