Business Brief

Jio, Screenz tie up for real-time interactive TV viewing

New Delhi, May 17 (PTI) Telecom operator Reliance Jio today announced an exclusive partnership for the Indian market with digital entertainment Screenz to launch a real-time interactive television viewing for its subscribers.

Jio subscribers using the platform will be able to interact with broadcasters by participating in quizzes, polls and votes during a TV show, according to a joint statement by Jio and Screenz.

Screenz is a leading digital entertainment company which provides software-as-a-service to enable a real-time conversation between content and viewers.

"This will empower broadcasters and publishers to create engaging content with robust scalability. The features on this platform are highly adaptable for varied content, allowing for live, real-time interactions between broadcasters and viewers, keeping them watching and engaged," the statement said. PTI PRS MKJ