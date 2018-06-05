Business Briefs

Amazon deploys solar energy systems to power fulfillment centres in India

New Delhi, June 5 (PTI) E-commerce major Amazon India today said it will install solar panels on the rooftops of its fulfillment centres and sortation sites in India as part of its efforts to generate clean energy.

Amazon India has already installed close to 1600-kilo watts (kW) of solar power panels at its 2 fulfillment centres in Delhi and Hyderabad.

In a statement, Amazon India said it plans to further deploy large-scale solar panel systems on rooftops of an additional five fulfillment centres and two sortation sites located in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Chennai while further expanding existing capacity in Delhi.

*** Omans Bank Sohar implements Infosys Finacle solution *

Infosys today said it has deployed its Finacle core banking and analytics solutions at Bank Sohar, one of the fastest growing banks in Oman.

The enhanced suite will enable Bank Sohar to accelerate its digital transformation journey, while providing a better banking experience to its retail and corporate customers across channels, Infosys said in a statement.

"With this new platform, we look forward to realising sustainable growth in every sector of our business, and be able to offer our customers what they need even before they ask," Ahmed Al Musalmi, Chief Executive Officer at Bank Sohar, said.

*** Mobycy inks MoU with Rapid Metro Gurugram *

Mobycy today said it has inked an agreement with Rapid Metro in Gurugram.

Under the partnership, Mobycy will make its dockless bicycles available across several key metro stations including Moulsari Avenue, IndusInd Bank Cybercity station and others, the company said in a statement.

Mobycy had already launched its pilot across various stations of Rapid Metro in Gurugram, it added.

*** Kotak Mahindra launches pilot for banking services on WhatsApp

*

Kotak Mahindra Bank has launched a pilot to provide banking services over the global chat application WhatsApp.

Customers can interact with Kotak on its verified WhatsApp number +91 22 6600 6022.

The WhatsApp channel will direct customers seeking information on service requests such as updating PAN, mobile number, email ID, Aadhaar number, activating/deactivating passbook, updating FATCA declaration among others, the bank said.

As per this pilot launch, the Kotak 811 customers will get the option of receiving their digital welcome kits from the bank?s verified WhatsApp number.

*** BoB to support Maharashtras launch of first financial technology policy

*

State-owned Bank of Baroda today said it will support Maharashtras launch of first financial technology (fintech) policy by supporting the start-ups and the developer community in the state.

The bank is exploring partnerships with entrepreneurs in six areas viz. small-ticket retail lending, working capital for small businesses, wealth management, support for developing market by repackaging credit, data analytics, and ancillary services to financial institutions, Bank of Baroda said in a statement. PTI SR KPM MKJ