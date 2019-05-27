Business facing challenging time since publication of defamatory article: Vivek Doval to court

New Delhi, May 27 (PTI) National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son Vivek Monday told a Delhi court that his reputation was lowered and his business was facing "very challenging" time since the publication of an alleged defamatory article by a news magazine. Vivek made the claims while recording his statement during examination before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal on his criminal defamation complaint. The complaint was filed against The Caravan magazine and the author of the article, which was published in January, besides Congress leader Jairam Ramesh who held a press conference reiterating the "baseless and unfounded facts" as narrated in the article. Vivek told the court that while existing investors and service providers to his company -- GNY Asia Fund -- are showing uneasiness, prospective investors have backed off. "GNY Asia Fund has had a very challenging time post these allegations (in the article). We are seeing uneasiness of existing investors and service providers, who themselves think that they have been defamed. Our prospective investors have backed off. "Amit's (Vivek's business partner) and my careers have been severely impacted. These very serious allegations are embedded in people's memories. My reputation has been lowered amongst friends and family. I am a private person whose existence is dominated by his profession," he told the court. He said the allegations have also lowered the reputation of his family, particularly his father and brother. "Insinuations, innuendos, allegations were levelled using incorrect facts, unrelated events and insinuations. The Caravan magazine created a narrative that I and my family were involved in a number of illegal activities including knowledge of demonetisation, connection to paradise papers, violation of Indian and international regulations etc.," Vivek told the court. He further said the subsequent press conference by Jairam Ramesh accentuated the scales. The court adjourned the matter for July 10, when Vivek is likely to be cross examined. It had earlier granted bail to Ramesh and other accused persons in the case. The court had framed defamation charges against all the three accused after they pleaded not guilty in the case. In his complaint, Vivek Doval had said the magazine and Ramesh, who had held a press conference repeating the allegations levelled by the magazine, had attempted to "deliberately malign and defame" him to "settle scores with his father". PTI UK SJK PKS INDIND