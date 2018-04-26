Business highlights

New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) Following are the major business stories till 1900 hours today:

DEL40 BIZ-LD STOCKS

Mumbai: Benchmark Sensex vaulted over 212 points today, riding on a stellar show by Yes Bank, as investors piled into consumption, IT and banking counters amid encouraging earnings.

DEL32 BIZ-PETROL-PRADHAN

New Delhi: Amid unabated rise in petrol and diesel prices, Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today said the government is concerned about the pinch to consumers but a balance has to be struck between their interest and fiscal needs.

DEL59 BIZ-TCS-MARKET VALUE

New Delhi: IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) today became the first Indian company to close the trading session with over USD 100 billion market valuation.

DEL53 BIZ-PRADHAN-OIL DEALS

New Delhi: With oil producers cartel OPEC playing havoc with prices, India has proposed a grand alliance with top Asian oil buyers like China, South Korea and Japan to negotiate better terms with sellers.

DCM56 BIZ-RESULTS-YES BANK

New Delhi: Private sector lender Yes Bank today reported a rise of 29 per cent in standalone net profit at Rs 1,179.44 crore in the March quarter, 2017-18.

DCM82 BIZ-LD ESSARSTEEL-NCLAT

New Delhi: Russias VTB Capital-backed NuMetal Ltd has moved the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) against an order allowing rival ArcelorMittal to clear bank dues of associate companies so that it can become eligible for acquisition of Essar Steel.

DCM47 BIZ-NHB-RBI STAKE

New Delhi: The government will soon acquire the stake of Reserve Bank of India in housing finance regulator National Housing Bank (NHB), sources said.

DCM41 BIZ-PRABHU-US VISA

New Delhi: Expressing disappointment over the US plans to prohibit spouses of H1-B visa holders to work in America, India today hoped that the Trump administration would take "corrective actions" on the issue.

DCM76 BIZ-RESULTS-AXIS BANK

New Delhi: Private sector Axis Bank today reported a net loss of Rs 2,188.74 crore for the quarter ended March 2018 due to higher provisioning for bad loans.

DEL21 BIZ-BULLION-CLOSE

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs 50 to Rs 32,400 per 10 grams here today due to weak demand from local jewellers and a subdued trend overseas.

DCM66 BIZ-GADKARI-ROAD SAFETY

New Delhi: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari today asked automakers to work towards having safer designs and explore possibility of use of silicon in tyres as part of efforts to reduce road accidents.

DCM35 BIZ-PRASAD-START UPS

New Delhi: IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad today asked Indian start-ups to leverage new-age technologies such as Artificial Intelligence and Machine-to-Machine communication to create innovative solutions in healthcare and education, particularly for rural areas. PTI SBT