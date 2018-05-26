Business Highlights

New Delhi, May 26 (PTI) Following are the top business news stories till 1900 hrs today:

DEL24 BIZ-LD JAITLEY

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley today launched a blistering attack on Congress and "maverick and temperamental" leaders of regional parties like TMC, DMK and BSP, and said the debate in the year to 2019 general elections would be Modi versus an anarchist combination.

DEL17 BIZ-JAITLEY-GOVERNANCE

New Delhi: Union Minister Arun Jaitley today said the Modi government has provided a scam-free governance during the last four years, and the country has transformed from being a part of the ?fragile five? to the "bright spot" on global stage.

DCM1 BIZ-RAILWAYS-COAL-PLANTS

New Delhi: With coal stock of some power stations in the national capital region falling to an alarming level, the Railways has drawn up an action plan to increase supply of rakes to power plants in northern India, including Dadri.

DCM22 BIZ-RESULTS-DIVIS LABS

New Delhi: Drug firm Divis Laboratories today reported a 0.89 per cent rise in its standalone net profit to Rs 261.60 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31.

DCM23 BIZ-NSE-SGX

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) today said a court-ordered injunction will continue against Singapore bourse SGX launching any India derivative contracts, amid a legal battle between the two exchanges.

DCM24 BIZ-TRADE-RUSSIA

New Delhi: Commerce and Industry Minister Suresh Prabhu today met his Russian counterpart Denis Manturov in St Petersburg and discussed ways to further promote trade and investments between the two countries.

DCM25 BIZ-TAX-START UP-INVESTORS

New Delhi: The tax department today exempted angel investors from income tax on their investments in start-ups with effect from April 11.

DCM26 BIZ-PAYTM

New Delhi: Digital payments company Paytm today said it does not share data of its users with any third-party or government. PTI ANS ANS