Business Highlights

Following are the top business stories till 1900 hours today:

Greater Noida: The network of Common Service Centres (CSCs), which act as access points for delivery of digital services, are set to be expanded to 2.50 lakh gram panchayats by the year-end, IT Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said today.

New Delhi: In a retaliatory move, India has told the WTO that it proposes to raise duties by up to 100 per cent on 20 products such as almonds, apple and specific motorcycles imported from the US from next month, if Washington does not roll back high tariffs on certain steel and aluminium items.

New Delhi: The revenue department has made unique identity number Aadhaar and PAN mandatory for persons seeking a customs broker licence, according to a notification. DCM17 BIZ-PNB-WILFUL DEFAULTERS

New Delhi: State-run Punjab National Bank (PNB) saw wilful defaults by big borrowers growing further to Rs 15,199.57 crore in April this year over the previous month, soon after suffering a record loss of more than Rs 13,400 crore for January-March due to frauds and bad loans. DCM40 BIZ-FORTIS

New Delhi: Fortis Healthcare today said its independent director, Lt Gen Tejinder Singh Shergill, has resigned from the board due to personal reasons.

New Delhi: Reliance Industries has received environment clearance for the expansion and optimisation of its petrochemical complex at Nagothane in Raigad district of Maharashtra at an estimated cost of Rs 2,338 crore. DCM30 BIZ-JAIPRAKASH-APPEAL

New Delhi: Crisis-ridden Jaiprakash Associates Ltd (JAL) has decided to appeal against the NCLT order that directed the company to return nearly 760 acre land to its subsidiary Jaypee Infratech, while declaring the transfer of the land as "fraudulent" and "undervalued". DCM3 BIZ-INDIA-WEALTH

New Delhi: India is the sixth wealthiest country in the world with a total wealth of USD 8,230 billion, while the US is the richest nation globally, says a report.

New Delhi: Foreign investors pulled out nearly Rs 18,000 crore (USD 2.65 billion) from capital markets so far this month primarily due to surge in global crude prices and heightened US-Iran tensions. DCM9 BIZ-KERALA TOURISM

New Delhi: Kerala is targeting up to 15 per cent growth in number of tourist arrivals in 2018 as it undertakes a slew of initiatives to hard sell the state as a preferred tourist destination, a senior government official said.

New Delhi: As the average of GST returns filed on time remaining just 65 per cent, the revenue department is sending notices to non-filers through emails asking them to submit returns within three days of the expiry of the deadline despite up to 15 days time limit, tax experts said.

New Delhi: The Indian economy is in the beginning of an economic recovery, but there are thick headwinds for domestic equity markets going ahead and another phase of correction is likely, says a report. PTI BAL BAL